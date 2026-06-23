Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.87 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 33,522 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,518 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,609,106.25. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $410.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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