Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 13,180 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in Wabtec were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Wabtec by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wabtec Trading Up 1.1%

WAB stock opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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