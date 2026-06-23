Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,551,099 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,551,099 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Stag Industrial worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Trading Up 2.1%

STAG opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is presently 120.16%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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