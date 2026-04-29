Vavra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Vavra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Apple makes up 1.1% of Vavra Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: New App Store subscription option could boost Services revenue and retention — Apple will let developers offer lower-priced monthly plans tied to a 12‑month commitment, a move that can raise long‑term subscriber dollar retention and make Services more predictable ahead of earnings. Read More.

New App Store subscription option could boost Services revenue and retention — Apple will let developers offer lower-priced monthly plans tied to a 12‑month commitment, a move that can raise long‑term subscriber dollar retention and make Services more predictable ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap shows AI feature progress — reports that iOS 27 will add AI-powered photo‑editing tools signal Apple is integrating “Apple Intelligence” across devices, supporting the company’s case for on‑device AI monetization and premium hardware differentiation. Read More.

Product roadmap shows AI feature progress — reports that iOS 27 will add AI-powered photo‑editing tools signal Apple is integrating “Apple Intelligence” across devices, supporting the company’s case for on‑device AI monetization and premium hardware differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street upgrades and higher targets ahead of earnings — some sell‑side teams (including UBS coverage picked up in the newsflow) have upped price targets and expectations for Q2, which supports short‑term sentiment into the print. Read More.

Street upgrades and higher targets ahead of earnings — some sell‑side teams (including UBS coverage picked up in the newsflow) have upped price targets and expectations for Q2, which supports short‑term sentiment into the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: iPhone momentum and supply‑chain execution — reports show Apple took the top global smartphone spot in the March quarter, which backs revenue upside and validates supply‑chain advantages (helpful for gross margins). Read More.

iPhone momentum and supply‑chain execution — reports show Apple took the top global smartphone spot in the March quarter, which backs revenue upside and validates supply‑chain advantages (helpful for gross margins). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Big‑tech earnings week raises the bar — Apple reports after several Mag‑7 peers and the market is looking for proof of AI monetization and capex/revenue cadence; strong results could re‑accelerate multiple expansion, while any miss could amplify sector moves. Read More.

Big‑tech earnings week raises the bar — Apple reports after several Mag‑7 peers and the market is looking for proof of AI monetization and capex/revenue cadence; strong results could re‑accelerate multiple expansion, while any miss could amplify sector moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition is being priced in — the move to John Ternus as CEO focuses investors on product execution and a more engineering‑driven strategy; it's a multi‑quarter story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Leadership transition is being priced in — the move to John Ternus as CEO focuses investors on product execution and a more engineering‑driven strategy; it's a multi‑quarter story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste Group nudged FY2026 EPS a touch higher (to $8.50), but consensus sits near $8.52; this indicates modest model adjustments rather than a material re‑rating.

Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste Group nudged FY2026 EPS a touch higher (to $8.50), but consensus sits near $8.52; this indicates modest model adjustments rather than a material re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from Qualcomm/OpenAI tie‑ups — reports that OpenAI is working with Qualcomm/MediaTek on AI‑native phone chips have prompted rotation into chipmakers and raised concerns about Apple’s on‑device AI timeline and ecosystem advantage. That narrative is pressuring AAPL sentiment today. Read More.

Competitive threat from Qualcomm/OpenAI tie‑ups — reports that OpenAI is working with Qualcomm/MediaTek on AI‑native phone chips have prompted rotation into chipmakers and raised concerns about Apple’s on‑device AI timeline and ecosystem advantage. That narrative is pressuring AAPL sentiment today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale flagged — Apple’s CFO disclosed a sale of shares, which some traders interpret as a near‑term negative signal even when routine; it can add to intraday pressure before earnings. Read More.

Insider sale flagged — Apple’s CFO disclosed a sale of shares, which some traders interpret as a near‑term negative signal even when routine; it can add to intraday pressure before earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing narrative that Apple is behind on AI execution — media and analyst pieces questioning Apple’s AI pace are creating cautious positioning ahead of the results; that narrative can amplify downside if management provides limited new AI detail. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,485 shares of company stock worth $24,594,845. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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