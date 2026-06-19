Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Acquired by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,296,333 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,981,038 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 8.63% of Vaxcyte worth $521,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 366,266 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,372,425 shares of the company's stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,732,715 shares of the company's stock worth $134,452,000 after acquiring an additional 663,817 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 159.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 86,802 shares of the company's stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 127.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company's stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,622.88. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 22,461 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,179,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 474,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,921,907.50. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,490. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.5%

Vaxcyte stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.24. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

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About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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