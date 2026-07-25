Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Sold by Spruce Street Capital LP

Spruce Street Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,651 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up 3.4% of Spruce Street Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,595 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $54.66 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $126,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 156,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,290.80. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,745.60. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,448 shares of company stock worth $4,091,197. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCVX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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