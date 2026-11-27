State Street Corp reduced its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,471,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Vaxcyte worth $297,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 345,157 shares of the company's stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 203,373 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 447,260 shares of the company's stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 239,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PCVX

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,648,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,416,576.40. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $1,153,110.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,205.55. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,985 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to prevent bacterial infectious diseases. Its research focuses on conjugate vaccines, which link bacterial sugars to carrier proteins to help generate an immune response. The company's pipeline includes VAX-24 and VAX-31, investigational pneumococcal vaccines designed to protect against a broad range of strains, as well as VAX-A1, a candidate targeting Group A Streptococcus. Vaxcyte has no approved commercial vaccines; its programs remain under development.

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