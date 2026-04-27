VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,027 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 23,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.76 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $341.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $429.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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