VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,951 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.1% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 34,917 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 105,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here