VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,991,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,432,410. The company has a market cap of $251.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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