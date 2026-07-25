Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,912 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 143,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $84,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.08.

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Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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