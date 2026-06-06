Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stake Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,183 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 64,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $64,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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