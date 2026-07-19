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Ventas, Inc. $VTR Holdings Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Ventas logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its Ventas stake by 279.2% in Q1, ending with 15,356 shares worth about $1.26 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive: 14 analysts rate VTR a Buy and 5 rate it Hold, with an average target price of $96.17.
  • Ventas posted mixed quarterly results, with EPS of $0.11 missing estimates but revenue of $1.65 billion topping forecasts; the company also paid a $0.52 quarterly dividend, equal to a 2.2% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 279.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Ventas were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 1.2%

VTR stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $97.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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