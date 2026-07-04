Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 191,121 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Ventas worth $150,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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