Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 161,560 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,443.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 95,174 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VTR opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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