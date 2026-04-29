Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 391,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Ventas worth $241,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.47.

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Key Ventas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 FFO and revenue beat expectations, with FFO of $0.94 vs. the Zacks estimate of $0.91 and revenue up ~22% YoY — an outcome attributed to SHOP strength and operating leverage. Article Title

Q1 FFO and revenue beat expectations, with FFO of $0.94 vs. the Zacks estimate of $0.91 and revenue up ~22% YoY — an outcome attributed to SHOP strength and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted FY‑2026 guidance to an EPS range of 3.820–3.890, roughly in line with consensus, giving investors clearer upside to cash‑flow outlook. Article Title

Management boosted FY‑2026 guidance to an EPS range of 3.820–3.890, roughly in line with consensus, giving investors clearer upside to cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Organic growth in SHOP drove significant occupancy improvements and better operating metrics — management highlighted proprietary data/analytics and operating expertise as drivers of outsized SHOP performance. Article Title

Organic growth in SHOP drove significant occupancy improvements and better operating metrics — management highlighted proprietary data/analytics and operating expertise as drivers of outsized SHOP performance. Positive Sentiment: Strategic deployment: Ventas announced ~$1.7B of first‑quarter acquisitions (44 communities), signaling an accelerated investment plan that can boost future NOI/FFO growth. Article Title

Strategic deployment: Ventas announced ~$1.7B of first‑quarter acquisitions (44 communities), signaling an accelerated investment plan that can boost future NOI/FFO growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management detail on SHOP execution and capital allocation; useful for investors digging into forward assumptions and portfolio-level drivers. Article Title

Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management detail on SHOP execution and capital allocation; useful for investors digging into forward assumptions and portfolio-level drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups and metric deep dives summarize where key ratios and FFO versus estimates landed — helpful context but largely confirm the beat and guidance update. Article Title

Analyst writeups and metric deep dives summarize where key ratios and FFO versus estimates landed — helpful context but largely confirm the beat and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed consensus by $0.01 ($0.11 vs. $0.12), and some commentary notes that strength in senior housing may already be priced into the stock, which could limit near‑term upside. Article Title

GAAP EPS missed consensus by $0.01 ($0.11 vs. $0.12), and some commentary notes that strength in senior housing may already be priced into the stock, which could limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces arguing that senior housing growth is largely reflected in the valuation suggest investors should temper expectations for a prolonged re-rating absent additional surprises. Article Title

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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