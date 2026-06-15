Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Crane $CR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,694 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Crane worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Crane by 289,020.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,448,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,283 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $214.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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