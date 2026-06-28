Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,465 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,925 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $266.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

TD SYNNEX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,514.80. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total value of $611,008.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,659,071.10. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,282. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $277.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here