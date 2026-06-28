Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $911,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after acquiring an additional 253,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,316.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $686.87 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,553.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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