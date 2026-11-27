Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,694,643 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG's holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,839,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,300 shares of the company's stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,139 shares of the company's stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 101,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Laurence Skelton sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $72,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,857.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,028. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,728 shares of company stock worth $1,407,194. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $87.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.93.

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Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, the company focuses on therapies intended to address underlying immune processes involved in conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead investigational candidate, atacicept, is a fusion protein designed to inhibit BAFF and APRIL, proteins that support B-cell activity and antibody production. Vera is studying atacicept for IgA nephropathy and other autoimmune diseases.

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