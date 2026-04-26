Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Jabil by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $11,123,611. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $341.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $346.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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