Veralto Corporation $VLTO Position Increased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Veralto were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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