Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,804 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Veralto worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,203,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,006. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.22.

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Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

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