Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Veralto worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 0.6%

Veralto stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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