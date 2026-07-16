Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,196 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Veralto worth $95,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.Veralto's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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