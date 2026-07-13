Verbena Value LP Grows Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Verbena Value LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,200 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 7.0% of Verbena Value LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verbena Value LP owned about 0.15% of Jabil worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock worth $3,546,969. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $330.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $428.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.00%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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