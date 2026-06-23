Verde Capital Management Acquires Shares of 21,461 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,914,860 shares of company stock valued at $259,869,869. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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