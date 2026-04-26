Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $402.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $409.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $356.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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