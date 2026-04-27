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Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated a new position in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in Q4, buying 21,108 shares valued at about $1.42 million.
  • Other large institutions made sizable moves—Vanguard established a roughly $3.51 billion position and Capital World Investors now holds about 25.78 million shares (~$3.32 billion)—leaving institutional investors with about 90.98% ownership of the stock.
  • Analysts’ consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of $92.41; Fiserv recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and set FY2026 guidance of 8.00–8.30 EPS, while the stock trades near $60.84 with a P/E of 9.6.
  • Interested in Fiserv? Here are five stocks we like better.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,108 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,502,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 116.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after buying an additional 1,895,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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