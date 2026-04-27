Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $107.01 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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