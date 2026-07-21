Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Holdings Lowered by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,359,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6%

VRSK stock opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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