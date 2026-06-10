Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,804 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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