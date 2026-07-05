Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $75,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $308.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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