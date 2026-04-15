Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,431 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $75,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $161.70 and a one year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $81,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,808.64. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here