Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Key Stories Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Reuters

Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors.

Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. PR Newswire

The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Slide Deck / Press Release

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $7.45–$7.75, which is essentially in line with — but not clearly above — Street expectations (consensus ~7.61). Some investors may view the guidance as conservative or lacking upside, which can limit upside momentum after the Q1 beat. GlobeNewswire

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here