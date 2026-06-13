Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stock Position Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,272 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,336,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,346,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 322,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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