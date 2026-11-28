Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661,217 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,041,388 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.85% of Verisk Analytics worth $614,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 497 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 128.14% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,402.40. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 5,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $1,010,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,891,524.30. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,859. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and technology company focused primarily on the property and casualty insurance industry. It provides information, software and analytical tools that help insurers and other organizations assess risk, make underwriting decisions and manage claims. Its offerings include catastrophe and climate risk modeling, property and casualty data, insurance forms and rating information, claims estimation software, and tools for detecting fraud. The company's products are used across activities such as pricing policies, evaluating exposure to natural disasters and processing property claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report