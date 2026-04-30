Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,420 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NVO, a modest analyst bullish signal that supports near‑term earnings expectations and may undercut selling pressure. Erste Group raises estimates

Erste Group slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NVO, a modest analyst bullish signal that supports near‑term earnings expectations and may undercut selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Novo is presenting new Wegovy data (higher dose and oral semaglutide) and next‑generation pipeline updates at the European Congress on Obesity — clinical/label advances and an oral Ozempic rollout are potential growth levers investors can rally around. Wegovy data & pipeline presentation

Novo is presenting new Wegovy data (higher dose and oral semaglutide) and next‑generation pipeline updates at the European Congress on Obesity — clinical/label advances and an oral Ozempic rollout are potential growth levers investors can rally around. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Novo’s strategy (oral Ozempic, pediatric label expansions) highlights management responses to competition; these are strategic positives but their timing and impact remain uncertain. Oral Ozempic & label expansion analysis

Coverage noting Novo’s strategy (oral Ozempic, pediatric label expansions) highlights management responses to competition; these are strategic positives but their timing and impact remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market and sector moves (e.g., macro/earnings in big tech) are being cited as potential cross‑currents for healthcare stocks; these are context factors rather than Novo‑specific drivers. Macro/sector context

Broader market and sector moves (e.g., macro/earnings in big tech) are being cited as potential cross‑currents for healthcare stocks; these are context factors rather than Novo‑specific drivers. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports flag intensifying pricing pressure in the GLP‑1/weight‑loss market and falling margins (gross margin down from ~84% to ~80%; net margin from ~36% to ~33%), with direct‑to‑consumer programs eroding self‑pay profitability — a structural margin risk for NVO. Pricing pressure & margin compression preview

Multiple reports flag intensifying pricing pressure in the GLP‑1/weight‑loss market and falling margins (gross margin down from ~84% to ~80%; net margin from ~36% to ~33%), with direct‑to‑consumer programs eroding self‑pay profitability — a structural margin risk for NVO. Negative Sentiment: Health Canada approved Dr. Reddy’s generic version of Ozempic — the first G7 generic approval — increasing near‑term pricing and market‑share risk for Novo’s diabetes/weight‑loss franchise. Canada approves generic Ozempic

Health Canada approved Dr. Reddy’s generic version of Ozempic — the first G7 generic approval — increasing near‑term pricing and market‑share risk for Novo’s diabetes/weight‑loss franchise. Negative Sentiment: Competitor clinical advances are accelerating competitive risk: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide produced surgery‑level weight loss in trials and other entrants (e.g., Boehringer’s survodutide) show Wegovy‑like results — this intensifies the product race and could pressure prices/volume. Retatrutide milestone & competitive race

Competitor clinical advances are accelerating competitive risk: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide produced surgery‑level weight loss in trials and other entrants (e.g., Boehringer’s survodutide) show Wegovy‑like results — this intensifies the product race and could pressure prices/volume. Negative Sentiment: Negative market commentary and pundit views (e.g., Jim Cramer suggesting Novo may lose share to Lilly’s pill) add to bearish investor sentiment and can amplify near‑term volatility. Jim Cramer commentary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $42.36. 5,947,181 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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