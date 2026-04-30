Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,628,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,218,949. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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