Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,105 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,953,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 796,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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