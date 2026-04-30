Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $632.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

LMT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $620.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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