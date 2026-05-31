Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,594 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 322,530 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 85,216,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,442,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,608,868 shares of the company's stock worth $1,025,016,000 after purchasing an additional 691,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company's stock worth $382,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company's stock worth $205,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $10.30 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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