Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,387 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

View Our Latest Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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