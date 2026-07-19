Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 942.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914,764 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 826,999 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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