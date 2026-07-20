Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,555 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 793,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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