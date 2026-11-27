Ardmore Road Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,069 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 1,297,191 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,580,066 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,659,308,000 after buying an additional 903,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $3,117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,173,226 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,743,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,882,074 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $884,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,110,356 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $555,091,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,008.80. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $560,626 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.05.

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More Verizon Communications News

Here's some of the latest news about VZ:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s holiday promotions—including iPhone 18 Pro offers, free Apple devices, lower-cost plans and loyalty rewards—are designed to attract and retain wireless customers. Their effect on subscriber growth is not yet known. Can VZ's New Apple Deals and Loyalty Benefits Drive Subscriber Growth?

Verizon’s holiday promotions—including iPhone 18 Pro offers, free Apple devices, lower-cost plans and loyalty rewards—are designed to attract and retain wireless customers. Their effect on subscriber growth is not yet known. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares for about $51,480, a small reduction in his holdings. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which makes it less informative as a signal about his outlook. Verizon CEO share sale

CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares for about $51,480, a small reduction in his holdings. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which makes it less informative as a signal about his outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, quarterly revenue of $34.31 billion came in below the $34.77 billion analyst consensus, a potential concern for investors looking for stronger growth.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.34 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.19%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, broadband and communications services, primarily in the United States. Its offerings include mobile voice and data plans, connected devices, fiber-optic internet and fixed wireless broadband. The company also serves businesses and government organizations with services such as networking, cybersecurity, cloud connectivity and Internet of Things solutions. Verizon's consumer services include Fios, its fiber-optic internet and television business, in areas where its network is available.

Further Reading

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