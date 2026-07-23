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Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET is Aegis Financial Corp's 4th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Vermilion Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up about 6.0% of Aegis Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Vermilion Energy worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 553,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 197.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 460,247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 8.2%

NYSE:VET opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.66 million.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's payout ratio is currently -10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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