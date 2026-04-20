Vert Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 7.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

AMT opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here