Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $64,417,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $213,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,030,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

VRTX stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $507.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $437.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for povetacicept in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on November 30, 2026 . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. FDA Accepts Vertex's BLA for Povetacicept in IgA Nephropathy

The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. Positive Sentiment: Vertex will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Vertex to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10

Vertex will participate in the on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Vertex (VRTX) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted that Vertex has recently underperformed the broader healthcare sector and that its shares have consolidated after a strong multi-year run. These pieces reflect investor debate around current valuation rather than a specific fundamental setback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 26,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,600. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,945. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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