Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 107,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Investors following VRTX have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex extended its discovery and validation alliance with Genomics Limited for four years. The agreement could generate more than $220 million in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on therapies that result, while giving Vertex access to Genomics’ data and AI platform. Article: Vertex Shares Have The Bull Case Changed After Drug Discovery Deal Renewal

Vertex extended its discovery and validation alliance with Genomics Limited for four years. The agreement could generate more than $220 million in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on therapies that result, while giving Vertex access to Genomics’ data and AI platform. Neutral Sentiment: The FDA is continuing its review of povetacicept, Vertex’s proposed treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The agency’s extension is a delay, not a rejection; the application remains under review. Article: Vertex Announces Extension of PDUFA Target Action Date

The FDA is continuing its review of povetacicept, Vertex’s proposed treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The agency’s extension is a delay, not a rejection; the application remains under review. Negative Sentiment: The FDA extended povetacicept’s target action date by up to three months, from November 30, 2026, to no later than February 28, 2027. The postponement may weigh on VRTX because it delays a potential approval and launch of a new growth franchise; shares reportedly slid after hours following the announcement. Article: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Slides After Hours

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $596.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.86, for a total transaction of $148,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,549,192.58. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 1,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.86, for a total value of $547,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,576.74. This trade represents a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,071. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $564.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $412.27 and a 12-month high of $571.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.06). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, the company is best known for its cystic fibrosis treatments, including Trikafta and Kalydeco. Vertex has also expanded into other areas, including sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. With CRISPR Therapeutics, it developed Casgevy, a gene-editing treatment for eligible patients with these conditions.

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